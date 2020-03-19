BRAWLEY — Imperial County has a third patient who has tested positive for novel coronavirus.
Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District CEO Larry Lewis confirmed the result Thursday evening.
Very few details were available regarding the patient as of press time. That included the patient’s sex, age or whether the virus was contracted within the community or acquired elsewhere.
Lewis did say the patient was has been kept in isolation while the test results were pending, and the hospital’s staff and the patient’s family have been advised of the results. He said the hospital is working closely with the Imperial County Department of Public Health regarding the appropriate next steps.
Lewis could not confirm the patient’s current condition, but he did say the patient has been isolated in the critical care wing.
More details are expected Friday.
On March 11, El Centro Regional Medical Center announced the county’s first two patients had tested positive for COVID-19. The pair are a married couple in their 70s who reportedly had recently traveled to Florida.
They were eventually transferred for care in San Diego, where they were reported to be recovering.
As of press time, there were more than 1,000 confirm cases of COVID-19 in California and 19 deaths.
