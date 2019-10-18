IMPERIAL COUNTY -- All eastbound Interstate 8 lanes just east of Bowker Road to just west of Barbara Worth Road will re-open at 5 p.m. Friday, Caltrans reported.
The two-mile section of freeway was closed Sept. 23 to finish concrete pavement work for Segment 4 of the I-8 Update Project.
Occasional temporary lane and shoulder closures will continue along I-8 just west of Highway 111 to just west of Anderholt Road and from approximately a half-mile east of East Highline Canal Bridge to just west of the Highway 98 /I-8 junction.
Construction on Segment 4 of the I-8 Update Project is anticipated to continue through December. Construction impacts include slower traffic flow and delays during peak travel times, particularly on Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
