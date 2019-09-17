EL CENTRO -- The discovery of the badly burned remains of a male subject in a trash can at about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday west of the 900 block of South Second Street near the railroad tracks is being investigated by El Centro police as a homicide.
Police had arrived at the scene in response to a report of a trash receptacle on fire, an ECPD press release stated.
El Centro firefighter were able to extinguish the fire, at which point the male subject's remains, burned beyond recognition, were discovered, ECPD reported.
El Centro police officers and detectives were summoned to investigate the incident and very little was known about the victim, his identity or the circumstances surrounding the death as of Tuesday evening, ECPD reported.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the El Centro Police Department Investigations Unit at (760) 352-2111 Extension 1336 or can submit an anonymous tip by using the We-Tip link: https://www.wetip.com/
The location of the reported homicide is near where 24-year-old El Centro resident Erasmo Chris Torres was fatally shot on Aug. 4.
