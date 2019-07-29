EL CENTRO -- A stolen U-Haul truck was reportedly used early Sunday to smash into a business' storefront and steal an ATM machine from inside, the El Centro Police Department reported.
Officers were dispatched at 3:15 a.m. to the business in he 600 block of Wake Avenue in response to an alarm activation and observed that the storefront had been smashed in and something heavy had been dragged from the store. The business’ owner subsequently confirmed that the store’s ATM machine was taken, an ECPD press release stated.
At about 10 a.m., officers received a report of a stolen truck from the U-Haul location in the 1700 block of South Fourth Street. The vehicle was suspected of having been stolen the night prior by two suspects who were allegedly seen stealing the keys from a lockbox at the location, the press release stated.
From U-Haul, the suspects allegedly drove the stolen truck to the business and drove into the storefront to gain access. The stolen ATM was reportedly placed in the enclosed truck and driven away, ECPD reported.
The stolen truck was recovered at about 2 p.m. in the north alley of the 1800 block of Ocotillo Drive, near De Anza Magnet School. The remnants of the ATM were located inside the rear of the enclosed U-Haul truck with the cash container removed, the press release stated.
The case will be forwarded to the El Centro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation. The stolen U-Haul remained in the custody of ECPD for evidence processing.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the El Centro Police Department Investigations Division (760) 337-4525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.