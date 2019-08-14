EL CENTRO -- A 21-year-old El Centro man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly made online threats to harm Imperial Valley College students and staff, authorities said.
Roberto Castorena is alleged to have sent text messages containing photos of the campus and several firearms, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Castorena’s alleged threats prompted ICSO deputies to search for him at the IVC campus as well as in El Centro, where he was eventually located, ICSO reported.
He reportedly did not have any firearms in his possession at the time of arrest and was booked into county jail for making criminal threats. He had his bail set at $100,000, ICSO reported.
Additional investigation will be conducted by Sheriff’s Office investigators and the case will be forwarded to the county District Attorney’s Office for review and possible prosecution.
