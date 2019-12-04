EL CENTRO -- On Tuesday, El Centro police officers were initially dispatched to a local business in reference to a bleeding man inside the location claiming to have been shot.
The business (Las Conchitas Bakery), located at 619 South Fourth called after an unidentified 41-year-old El Centro resident arrived at the location requesting medical aid due to his being shot.
The victim waited at the location for the arrival of the police officers and medical personnel, the ECPD reported.
Upon investigating further, it was determined that the man was in the area of the 600 block of South 5th Street near the entrance to an alley. He was possibly with two other subjects, when they were approached by a masked suspect in a vehicle, an ECPD press release stated.
Several witnesses described hearing what they believed were multiple gunshots. Witnesses described the suspect vehicles as a lifted 2012 Chevrolet Colorado, blue in color with black rims and an older model Ford Explorer (brown or tan).
The suspect in the shooting got out of the passenger side of the Chevrolet and fired multiple rounds in the direction of the victim and two other pedestrians. The trio were seen fleeing from the area during and immediately after the shooting, the ECPD reported.
The suspect got back into the truck and both Vehicles were last seen fleeing the area westbound on Holt Avenue from 5th Street. The victim was transported to ECRMC where he was treated for his injuries which were non-life threatening, the press release stated.
Based on the initial information gathered by officers and detectives involved in the investigation, the apparent motive for the shooting is not known.
This incident was brazen occurred in broad daylight and we ask that anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact the El Centro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 760-337-4525.
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.