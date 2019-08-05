EL CENTRO -- A 24-year-old El Centro resident was allegedly shot to death at about 4 a.m. Sunday near Hamilton Avenue and the railroad tracks, the El Centro Police Department reported.
Christopher Erasmo Torres was reportedly walking in the area with his brother when they were confronted by a male subject, an ECPD press release stated.
After a brief verbal exchange, the suspect drew a firearm and fired multiple rounds in the direction of the pair, striking Torres, ECPD reported.
Although the department has limited information regarding the suspect’s description, it is not releasing any information at present, stated Cmdr. Aaron Reel.
Following the shooting, officers were dispatched to the scene in response to a report of a possible shooting victim in the area, the press release stated.
Torres’ lifeless body was subsequently located near the railroad tracks in an empty lot, ECPD reported.
The county Coroner’s Office, Sheriff’s Office’s Scientific Investigations Unit and ECPD’s Criminal Investigations Division were dispatched to the scene to begin a murder investigation.
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the El Centro Police Department Investigations Division, Detectives Adrian Chilpa (760) 352-2111 ext. 1347 and Alfredo Hernandez (760) 352-2111 ext. 1329.
