EL CENTRO -- El Centro police are seeking a male subject in connection to a shooting Saturday evening in the 300 block of Villa Avenue that left a 40-year-old El Centro man hospitalized.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, with a tattoo on his face with the letters “LP”. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt and black shorts and is considered armed and dangerous, the El Centro Police Department reported.
Officers had been dispatched to the area at about 5:45 p.m. in response to an initial report of a fight that was subsequently updated to shots being fired and a report of a gunshot victim, an ECPD press release stated.
Fire Department and AMR paramedics arrived on scene and provided aid to the man who was later flown to a trauma center due to the severity of his injuries, ECPD reported.
Preliminary information provided to officers indicated a white Cadillac allegedly was involved in the shooting and was seen leaving the area. Officers checked the area and located a Cadillac in the 300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue similar to the one described by witnesses.
Four adult males who were near the vehicle were contacted by officers. During a subsequent search of the vehicle and area surrounding the residence, officers located several firearms and arrested the four subjects.
Three of the men were booked at the Imperial County Jail for their involvement and a fourth released without charges, ECPD reported.
The El Centro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division believes the actual shooter remains at large.
The victim remains in the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the El Centro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (760) 337-4525.
