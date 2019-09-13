EL CENTRO — A 14-year-old El Centro juvenile was airlifted for treatment after jumping in front of a moving semi truck Friday morning on westbound Interstate I-8, east of Forrester Road, California Highway Patrol announced.
The male juvenile sustained major injuries to one of his legs, as well as other injuries, and was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, CHP Sgt. Ernesto Ruedas confirmed.
The incident was first reported to 911 at approximately 9:50 a.m. Friday. The juvenile was believed to have entered the freeway from one of the nearby fields in the area.
As he was walking down I-8 westbound, the juvenile jumped in front of a semi traveling in the number two lane.
The driver of the semi pulled over and cooperated with authorities, Ruedas explained. Witness statements also suggested that the juvenile willingly jumped in front of the semi.
The westbound lanes were temporarily closed for an air ambulance to arrive on scene. The lanes were opened by 10:30 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.