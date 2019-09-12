EL CENTRO -- The Mexican Consulate in Calexico is inviting the public tonight to an exhibit of images exploring the history and myth of famed Mexican revolutionary Francisco "Pancho" Villa.
The exhibit, titled "Pancho Villa: The Man and the Myth," will start at 6 p.m. at the Old Post Office Pavilion, 230 S. Fifth St. El Centro.
The exhibit is free and being organized by the consulate, the city of El Centro, and Universidad Autonoma de Baja California.
