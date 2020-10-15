BRAWLEY — Kristin Marie Delgado, 38, of Brawley, died after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday night in the 400 block of West Main Street.
The suspect vehicle fled the area, and remains outstanding as of Thursday morning.
The incident occurred at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.
According to county scanner traffic, Delgado’s body was found in the number two lane of West Main near Vons. Delgado was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 9:06 p.m.
The suspect vehicle was described as a gray, late-model Dodge pickup truck with a camper shell, a Brawley Police Department news release stated.
The vehicle is believed to have sustained damage to its front right portion.
The investigation is ongoing, the news release stated.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the BPD at (760)344-2111.
