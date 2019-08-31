IMPERIAL — Five persons, including three members of the Holtville High School volleyball team, were injured Saturday evening in a collision involving the team van.
Six members of the team and a driver-coach were nearly home in returning from a tournament at Sweetwater High School in National City. California Highway Patrol Sgt. Steven Wheat said the team’s white Chevrolet passenger van was traveling eastbound on Worthington Road and passing through the intersection of State Route 111 about 5:26 p.m. when it was broadsided by a Suburu Forester traveling southbound.
Wheat said witnesses reported the Holtville van had a green light and right of way. The Suburu was believed to be in the far right lane and, according to witnesses, failed to brake at all before hitting the van.
Based on a photo taken at the scene, the Suburu struck the van at the driver’s side front door.
The unidentified driver of the van, listed by CHP as a woman in her 40s, one 16-year-old player and the 77-year-old driver of the Suburu were transported by ground to El Centro Regional Medical Center with what were described as "minor" injuries.
Two other players, both listed as 16, were airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. CHP described one as having "major" injuries, including a possible broken arm. The other was listed as having "moderate" injuries.
North- and southbound lanes of SR-111 were closed for approximately 30 minutes for Mercy and Reach air ambulances to land and take off.
THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED FROM A PREVIOUS REPORT.
