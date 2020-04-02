IMPERIAL -- The city of Imperial on Thursday announced the closure of its playgrounds at all of its public parks to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. The parks' open space will continue to remain open.
Even though the city had increased its disinfecting of the equipment, it decided that playground closures were warranted in response to the increasing number of Valley residents testing positive for COVID-19, a press release stated.
“We still encourage our residents to enjoy the open space areas in our parks, but maintain their social distance from others and avoid large gatherings,” stated Parks Superintendent Tony Lopez.
For general information about COVID-19, please visit www.cityofimperial.org/covid19. The city will continue to update its social media platforms with information and best practices as they become available.
