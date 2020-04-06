EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Public Health Department announced the county's third death from complications of COVID-19.
It is the third local death linked to the disease since Thursday.
The patient, an elderly resident, was hospitalized and had other health issues that may have been a factor.
“It’s a tragedy that we’ve lost another member of our community to COVID-19,” said Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County Health Officer. “We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family who are suffering the loss of their loved one.”
Thus far, there have been 65 positive tests for COVID-19 confirmed in Imperial County since the global pandemic began.
