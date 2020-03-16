Imperial County’s public schools announced today that schools will be closed beginning Tuesday through April 17 in an effort to prevent transmission of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Imperial County Office of Education announced the decision had been reached in concurrence with the Imperial County Public Health Department.
As of today, there are two presumptively positive cases of the COVID-19 disease in Imperial County, ICOE said. Imperial County Public Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday reports that while those cases are travel related, with no evidence of community transmission in Imperial County at this time, these numbers may grow in the coming days and weeks which may require a more lengthy closure and/or additional measures.
ICOE said officials will reassess over the next weeks whether an extension of school closures will be necessary.
“The safety and wellbeing of students, families, and school personnel are the highest priorities of all Imperial County schools and districts,” ICOE said. “Our staff will work together throughout the closure to provide vital services and resources our schools offer to our community, including, but not limited to, meal programs. Schools will be contacting families promptly about services available to them throughout the closure.”
ICOEs said that while officials recognize this decision will pose significant challenges and hardship to many families, an effective way to slow and disrupt the transmission of this pandemic is by implementing social distancing practices. During the time of the school closure, schools are asking that students and families follow the County Public Health Officer’s recommendation to stay home and minimize social contact to the extent possible.
“Protecting public health requires a community-wide response, and we will need the help of families to remain united in our response,” ICOE said. “While children have not been shown to be a high-risk group for serious illness from COVID-19, they are still able to transmit the virus to populations who are most vulnerable to serious illness, such as older adults and those with compromised immune systems.”
Parents and guardians are being asked to encourage students to avoid large public gatherings such as malls, movie theaters and other spaces, especially those that are indoors.
“We understand that these closures will be challenging and disruptive, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation,” ICOE said. “We are grateful to community members throughout our county for their tremendous efforts during these challenging times.”
