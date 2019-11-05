HOLTVILLE — A 40-year-old Imperial man died Tuesday morning after being involved in a single vehicle collision near Kavanaugh Road, east of Highline Road, California Highway Patrol announced.
Jose Manuel Fregoso sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. Tuesday as Fregoso was driving his 1997 Ford pickup westbound on Kavanaugh, just east of Highline, and approached a left curve in the road.
As he negotiated the curve in the road, his Ford traveled onto the north dirt shoulder. Fregoso steered his Ford to the left, traveling across the roadway and onto the south dirt shoulder, where his Ford collided with a junction box.
The Ford continued westbound out of control for a short distance and came to rest within a drainage ditch.
The collision remains under investigation, and DUI is not suspected to be a factor at this time, a CHP news release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.