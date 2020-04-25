CALEXICO -- An unidentified knife-wielding man was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the leg by Calexico police at about 7:50 p.m. Friday, the Calexico Police Department reported.
Prior to the shooting, the man allegedly had been verbally harassing a woman who was walking her dog near Fifth Street and Rockwood Avenue, a CPD press release stated.
A description of the man was provided to police, who subsequently encountered him on Fifth Street near Imperial Avenue, the press release stated.
The man allegedly brandished an unfolded knife when approached by officers, who reportedly used a taser on him and which reportedly did not affect him, the press release stated.
The man at some point reportedly dropped the blade, and while the officers attempted to handcuff him, he picked up the knife and was subsequently shot one time in the leg, the CPD reported.
Officers immediately rendered first aid and called for a Calexico Fire Department ambulance. The male subject was transported by helicopter to an out of county trauma center in critical but stable condition, the CPD reported.
No serious injuries to officers were reported during this incident.
The Calexico Police Department, Imperial County Sheriff Office, and Imperial County District Attorney’s Office are investigating this Officer-Involved Shooting.
If anyone witnessed this incident, please call the Imperial County District Attorney’s Investigations Unit at (442) 265-1175.
The Calexico Police Department indicated it will provide additional information on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.