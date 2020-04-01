IMPERIAL COUNTY -- The Imperial County Office of Education and local school districts jointly announced Wednesday that school closures would be extended through the end of the school year.
"While this means our school facilities won’t be physically open for students, the school year is not over," the joint statement said.
The announcement comes a day after California Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond announced that schools statewide weren't likely to resume for the remainder of the school year.
