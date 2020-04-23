BRAWLEY — A 25-year-old Brawley man was arrested Wednesday for alleged lewd acts with a minor, Brawley Police Department announced.
Joaquin Alvarado Diaz was taken into custody at about 3 p.m. at an undisclosed location in Westmorland by Homeland Security Investigations agents.
Diaz was booked into county jail on a $500,000 bail on suspicion of sodomy with a victim under 10 years old, oral copulation with a victim under 10 years old, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old; forcible lewd acts with a child under 14 years old and continuous sexual abuse of a child, county Sheriff’s Office arrest records stated.
At around 3 p.m. Wednesday, BPD and the Imperial Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is led by HSI, concluded a criminal child sex abuse investigation, which resulted in the arrest of Diaz, a current resident of Brawley.
The alleged sexual abuse took place over several years, a BPD news release stated.
Diaz was taken into custody without incident and booked into county jail.
