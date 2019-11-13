CALEXICO -- An unidentified man was hospitalized after reportedly being shot in the ankle at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Espinoza Street, the Calexico Police Department reported.
Police were initially dispatched to the area in response to a report of gunfire and encountered a man on the sidewalk who sustained a gunshot wound to his right ankle, the department reported.
The victim was reportedly unable to give a description of the suspect(s) or if a vehicle was involved, and appeared reluctant to give the police officers any leads or details related to the incident, the department stated.
The victim was flown out to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. The investigation remains open. There are no leads or witnesses to the shooting, the department reported.
If anyone has any information regarding the shooting please call the Calexico Police Department at 760-768-2140.
