SEELEY -- Naval Air Facility El Centro announced Tuesday morning the cancellation of the 2020 Food and Entertainment Fest scheduled for Friday.
“This morning, at the request of Commander Navy Region Southwest, we were asked to limit the scope of our upcoming open base events this weekend. To that end, we have decided to cancel the Food and Entertainment Fest and press forward with the air show,” said Kristopher Haugh, NAFEC public affairs officer.
“We understand this is a tremendous shock to the Imperial Valley and raises many questions. This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, to both ensure the welfare of our base personnel and the families residing on here and that NAFEC can continue its essential mission of providing premier aviation training facilities. While we regret any inconvenience this has caused to our local community, please understand that our primary responsibility remains the safety of our force, our families, and our communities -- both inside and outside the fence lines,” Haugh added.
