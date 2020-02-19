EL CENTRO -- The Central Union High School District and the El Centro Police Department are investigating an incident involving a Southwest High student who reportedly took a picture of himself Tuesday while holding a BB gun.
The student in question was contacted by the department's school resource officer on Tuesday at the campus and no BB gun was found in his possession, nor was any weapon located on campus, a CUHSD press release stated.
School staff had initially brought the matter to the attention of the school resource officer assigned to the campus, CUHSD reported.
The school administration and the El Centro Police Department are still investigating this incident and will take the appropriate action to resolve the incident, the press release stated.
"The safety of our students is our first priority and we take this and any similar incidents very seriously," the joint press release stated. "It is important for students, parents, faculty, and staff to remember that we need their assistance to report any incident(s) involving the safety and security of our schools."
The district and department are encouraging anyone who learns of a safety or security issue at any school, to please notify school officials or the El Centro Police Department immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.