EL CENTRO - The El Centro Police Department determined late Monday that a social media post which referenced a threat to Wilson Junior High is not credible.
The social media post was similar to those posts regarding Central Union and Southwest high schools and threats to those schools, an ECPD press release stated.
The department has been following up on the information and as of Tuesday morning, similar to the other events, the threat to the school is not credible.
School staff is aware and Wilson Junior High will be in session Tuesday.
The El Centro Police Department and Central Union High School District understand that any threat, real or not, is concerning, the press release stated.
There will be an increased presence at the schools this morning and and counselors will be made available to students, ECPD reported.
The district encourages parents to send their children to school today however will understand and respect a parent's decision to keep them home, the ECPD press release stated.
The Police Department is encouraging parents to engage their children in open conversation about these events, be aware of social media accounts they may have, and be proactive in helping to understand and ensure their safety and education.
Any information regarding these events should be directed to the El Centro Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.
