EL CENTRO -- A 22-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed by an unknown assailant early Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of Adams Avenue, the El Centro Police Department reported.
The unidentified victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was hospitalized as a result of the incident, an ECPD press release stated.
Police had responded to a report of a stabbing in the area in question shortly after midnight Monday and were unable to locate any victim, ECPD reported.
Officers subsequently visited El Centro Regional Medical Center, where they encountered a taxi dropping off a female transient who was the victim of an alleged stabbing, ECPD stated.
The victim reportedly said she was approached from behind by an unknown suspect in an alley of Adams Avenue and allegedly stabbed with a switchblade knife in an attempt to steal her bag, ECPD reported.
Little information was provided regarding a description of the suspect, whose face was reportedly covered, ECPD stated.
The victim sustained stab wounds to her back, finger, and ear, which were not life-threatening. and treated at the hospital's emergency room.
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the El Centro Police Department Investigations Division (760) 337-4525
