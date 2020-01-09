MEXICALI -- A 44-year-old Tulare County man suspected of killing his girlfriend was apprehended by authorities at 11 a.m. today at a Mexicali hotel.
Adel Hussein was taken into custody with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Office, the Imperial County Sheriff's Office, the Guardia Estatal de Seguridad e Investigacion (G.E.S.I.) and other Mexican authorities, ICSO reported.
Hussein is accused of killing 36-year-old Brittney Steenbergen, who was reported missing Dec. 31 in Tulare County and whose body was discovered Jan. 1 near Bowker and Ross roads.
Steenbergen, of Plainview, was suspected of having been the victim of a domestic violence incident following the investigation into her disappearance, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office previously reported.
Hussein, also of Plainview, was arrested and extradited into the United States for a no-bail warrant issued by Tulare County.
He will be booked into the county jail and will be awaiting extradition to Tulare County where he will face prosecution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.