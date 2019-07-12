EL CENTRO -- An unidentified individual was arrested by El Centro police Friday morning after they allegedly stabbed a total of two people without provocation during two separate incidents along Imperial Avenue.
Police had initially responded at 9:20 a.m. to a report of a stabbing victim hospitalized at El Centro Regional Medical Center, the El Centro Police Department stated.
The victim reported that minutes earlier he was at a fast food restaurant in the 300 of North Imperial Avenue when he was allegedly stabbed once by a subject for no apparent reason, an ECPD press release stated.
Officers immediately responded to the area, but were not able to locate the suspect.
At about 10 a.m., police dispatchers received a report of a second stabbing that had just occurred in front of a business on the 600 block of North Imperial Avenue, the department stated.
Responding officers were then able to locate and arrest the suspect in the 700 block of North Imperial Avenue, ECPD reported.
The second victim was also taken to ECRMC for treatment.
The suspect was identified as the individual who allegedly stabbed both victims, police said.
Both incidents are still currently under investigation, although primary evidence indicates both assaults were unprovoked and the victims had no prior relationship with the suspect, ECPD stated.
