EL CENTRO -- A 23-year-old Oxnard man suspected of human smuggling was arrested Monday morning near McCabe and Pitzer roads following a vehicle pursuit that ended in a collision with injuries.
Angel Perez is alleged to have led Border Patrol agents in a vehicle pursuit that originated at 6 a.m. near Drew Road and Highway 98, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Perez was reportedly traveling westbound on McCabe, ran a red light at Pitzer, and collided with a pickup truck driven by a 26-year-old Santa Maria resident, the CHP reported. The pickup truck's driver was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.
A passenger in the vehicle Perez was driving, identified as 19-year-old Mirlka Carbajal, also of Oxnard, was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center with a possible broken femur, CHP reported.
Perez was arrested on scene by the Border Patrol. Seat belts were reportedly used by all parties involved in the collision, which remains under investigation.
