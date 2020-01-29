CALEXICO -- Several panels of the border barrier were toppled by high winds on Wednesday afternoon, the Border Patrol reported.
No injuries or damage to property was reported, and Mexican authorities responded quickly to divert traffic from a nearby street for the safety of the public, the agency stated.
The impacted panels were under construction and the concrete anchoring had not yet cured, the Border Patrol reported.
Customs and Border Protection is working with the construction contractor to mitigate the impacts of high winds as construction activities continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.