EL CENTRO -- The Fourth Street and Wake Avenue intersection will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for paving, the state Department of Transportation reported.
The paving work will also take place during the same hours on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, and resume on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, Caltrans reported.
Crews will close one on- or off-ramp at a time at the eastbound/westbound Interstate 8/Fourth Street intersection during the work window.
Signs will be posted approaching the closure locations to alert motorists and detour signage will be placed to direct motorists around these nightly closures.
The work is part of a Highway 86 paving project from the State Route 86/Highway 111 separation near Heber to North Imperial Avenue in El Centro to restore the pavement and replace some sidewalks. Project completion is expected by the end of the year, Caltrans stated.
Nearby residents can expect noise and light from these construction activities, which include Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OASHA)-required vehicle back-up alarms and heavy equipment movement.
Caltrans thanks the local community members for the patience during construction.
The work schedule is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and materials, or construction-related issues.
For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
