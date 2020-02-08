WESTMORLAND — Un pickup Chevrolet Silverado 1500, color azul, modelo 2001, fue reportado como robado la madrugada de este jueves 6 de febrero.
El robo se registró a las 2 de la madrugada en Calle Main poniente, informó la policía de esta ciudad.
El vehículo cuenta con placas de California.
