EL CENTRO — Una volcadura vehicular se registró la mañana de este domingo 14 de junio en la rampa de Carretera Interestatal 8 y Avenida Imperial.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incident ocurrió a las 10:37 de la mañana.
El vehículo salió de la cinta asfáltica y el ocupante fue expulsado del mismo.
Al lugar acudió personal de emergencias.
El caso quedó en manos de la Patrulla de Caminos de California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.