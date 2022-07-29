CALEXICO – The recent decision of three of the five City Council members to keep Javier Moreno as mayor and replace Raúl Ureña with Camilo García as Mayor Pro-Tem prompted local citizens to launch a recall against the current mayor.
Former City Council member Morris Reisin said in a phone interview the recall also includes Ureña and Councilwoman Gloria Romo.
Moreno was served with recall papers last week, Reisin said.
Dozens of local residents expressed their concerns of the council’s decision to keep Moreno as mayor in the July 6 meeting, when local officials swore in Esperanza Colio-Warren as the new City Manager.
Reisin assured that many residents want García to become Mayor, as set by ordinance.
The businessman said Moreno, Ureña and Romo have allegedly violated the Brown Act since agenda issues are apparently previously agreed upon by the council members.
According to Reisin, council members have supposedly addressed these issues before the meetings over the telephone, although the businessman has no evidence to support the claim.
“They don’t pay attention to the people,” the businessman said.
In addition, Reisin questioned Moreno for driving a vehicle with Baja California plates that he been driving to City Hall.
According to the recall promoter, council members have plans to set aside $3 million to build a homeless center in downtown, which Mayor Moreno denied.
Reisin explained that the recall must be carried out after November elections, when the positions of Ureña and Rosie Arreola Fernández will be in dispute.
For now, recall promoters require 3,000 signatures of registered voters, but those signatures may be collected once council members are notified.
The businessman accused local residents of vandalism, who caused damage to 10 signs placed to promote the recall.
“Camilo (García) should be the Mayor,” Reisin said, stating that a recent poll by a local media outlet indicated that three out of four people are in favor of removing Moreno from the mayor’s office and placing García instead.
The now former Mayor Pro-Tem said he was surprised by the recall, in which he denied being a participant.
“When the notification was handed over (to Moreno), it was a surprise to me,” García said in a telephone interview held in Spanish. “It is a tool that citizens have to demonstrate against their representatives.”
García, who admitted the mayoral position is merely ceremonial, since all council members have the ability to present issues on the agenda, spoke in favor of legislating to meet the needs of citizens, having a balanced budget, having a idea of the city’s financial situation and obtaining funds to make proposals come to fruition.
“I focus on serving the community,” García said. “I have not filed any process because, in reality, my interest is the community.”
Since being removed from the Mayor Pro-Tem’s office, Garcia has undertaken a number of facility improvement projects, such as removing graffiti from public parks.
“I was upset,” he said of the way council members proceeded to keep Moreno in office, recalling expressing his disagreement with the process.
“The saying goes that ‘he who is silent, grants’,” García elaborated. “That’s why I demonstrated, to express my disagreement. I will not be complicit in these actions.”
Both García and Arreola-Fernandez asked the city attorney to legally explain the Mayor’s rotation process, to which the legal office contracted by the city responded with a document that did not satisfy the demands of the two council members.
“I do not recognize Moreno as Mayor,” said García, who had already made this statement after Moreno’s “re-election” as mayor in a process that, from his point of view, was not legally followed.
However, the councilman said that the least he is looking for is to increase spending for legal advice, which in the fiscal year that ended in June was $700,000.
“I am without concern,” Moreno responded in a telephone interview about the recall, stating that this type of special election is not very popular among the people.
The mayor stressed that the council should focus its efforts on improving the streets, having more employees and, in general, providing better services to residents.
Moreno expects the special election to fail, as many resources are required to continue the process.
“For me (having been notified), it is not official,” the mayor said.
Moreno recalled that the California Government Code does not state a Mayor must step down or can remain in the office, as there are many interpretations of this law. Garcia agreed on this in the interview.
Given this, the law allows city councils to decide who should be the Mayor.
“This has been done before,” Moreno said. “I feel honored by the people who supported me (Ureña and Romo) to elect me as Mayor.”
According to the mayor, there are several projects that require his attention to come to fruition, such as the Farm Worker Community Center in the downtown area, which will offer basic services to farm workers, as well as legal and other advice.
This project, which has been planned for years, will be completed under his term as Mayor, said Moreno.
The mayor denied that the center will become a site for the homeless.
Regarding the closure of Highway 98 by the California Department of Transportation, which has affected businesses in the area, Moreno said city officials have already begun discussions with Caltrans to resume the project starting in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.