In our efforts to bring you the best local news we can – and a way to help keep your news local-centered – I’m inviting you to send your press releases, pictures, and emails with paragraphs explaining the who, what, when, where, why, and how of your local events.
The reality of being perennially short-staffed means – as must as we’d like to clone ourselves (or in my case split me down the middle [talk about rapid weight loss!]) – we can’t be everywhere at once. What will help us help you is your community submissions for content and coverage. In other words, don’t just ask, help us do!
What I’m hoping to do – as you may have noticed over the past two weeks – is starting to allow for more reader-submitted “stories,” or rather, photo packages that come complete with full explanations of what your event was, captions on all photos, in short, the quality local content you've been craving!
This will not only help us free up our reporters to dig into the hard news that’s important to you, but also give you a chance to tell us – in your own words – what event it was you attended and enjoyed, why it was an important event for the community to take note of, and possibly why more of our local communities should possibly attend in the future. It’s a win-win for you, for us, and let’s call it a third win for a diversity of news coverage within the Imperial Valley.
When there is an event you’re interested appear in the Imperial Valley Press, send me – your “Friendly IVP Editor” – an email at editor@ivpressonline.com with at least four photos and a small write up about what the event was, answering the five Ws and an H: “What?” “Why?” “When?” “Where?” and “How?”
Include the location of the event, the date of the event, the name of the photographer (if you have it) and any other pertinent information about the event. Examples of this would be: Who was awarded what (name) award? What organization held their big annual fundraiser?
If you have any questions on how to write photo captions I’ll be happy to answer them by phone at (760) 337-3427, but the easiest way to learn to caption photos is to read our newspaper every day and pay attention to the format we’re using for our local story photo captions.
This will especially help us at events that run late into the evening (sometimes right up to our print daily deadline!) and weekend events.
Examples of some the local events we’ve used this method to cover recently: Imperial Valley Food Bank fundraiser, Humane Society of Imperial County fundraiser, La Gente Super Show, Día de La Raza Exhibit 2022 & Book Presentation at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Center, ICOE and ICAPCD and County BOS Urban Greening Project ribbon cutting, Community Wellness Event at Valley Urgent Care, Brawley Elks and WASUPWU Comedy Show fundraiser, Sacred Heart School Daddy/Daughter & Mother/Son Dance, and the Downs Syndrome Association of Imperial Valley's Buddy Walk in today's paper … just to name a few!
The only thing I’d caution is to remember: We are also a business. If your submission looks suspiciously too much like it could be an advertisement (and we’ve received some of those already too…), then we can’t run them. I would, however, encourage you in those cases to talk to our ads department about running an advertisement to support your local newspaper monetarily. Our ads and subscriptions keep up afloat, so don’t forget to try and support your newspaper with your ads, continued subscriptions, and new or renewed subscriptions.
Again, I want to thank all of you, our dear loyal IVP readers, who have reached out to me to thank us for the steering of the ship we’re trying to accomplish by focusing on local, local, and more local content. Now I’m asking you to help us achieve this goal by being an informal part of your local, hometown (or County seat) newspaper, the Imperial Valley Press.
We greatly, greatly appreciate you for supporting us in whatever ways you can.
Happy reading!
