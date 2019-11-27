BUHSD
is taking applications for one Security Supervisor. HS Diploma or GED, Associate's or Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice or related field.
Salary:
$5,294 to $6,193 monthly.
Apply by:
12/09/19
480 North Imp. Ave., Brawley, CA 92227 or online at https://edjoin.org.
For add'l. info., please contact Cass Martinez-Proo @ 312-6064. (Employment Contingent Upon Clearance of Fingerprinting and Drug Testing) EOE
