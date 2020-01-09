Krone America Sales ADN Service Centers

Is looking for a qualified applicant in the following position:

Service Technician

Applications can be obtained at: 1150 McCullom Street

El Centro, CA 92243

Salary will depend on experience. Ag and baler knowledge preferred.

Deadline is 1/15/2020

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.