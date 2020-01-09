Krone America Sales ADN Service Centers
Is looking for a qualified applicant in the following position:
Service Technician
Applications can be obtained at: 1150 McCullom Street
El Centro, CA 92243
Salary will depend on experience. Ag and baler knowledge preferred.
Deadline is 1/15/2020
