Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 97F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 93F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.