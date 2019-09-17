It appears Imperial Valley football has found its Waterloo this season, and its name is Gila Ridge.
Central Union on Friday became the third Imperial Valley League team to fall at the hands of the Yuma high school, following the precedents set by rivals Brawley Union and Imperial.
Fortunately, those losses are more of the pride-bruising variety, and all three teams figure to contend when league play starts in Week 7.
Overall, the Valley went 2-2 against Yuma schools on Friday.
Brawley Union fell to traditional Arizona power Yuma Catholic, 50-35.
Meanwhile, Southwest Southwest High School managed to get John Haines his first win as head coach by topping Kofa, 49-24, and Holtville High School skunked Yuma High School, 28-0.
Elsewhere, Calexico bullied the Northend’s Calipatria Hornets, 36-6, and Vincent Memorial was decidedly uncharitable toward a fellow faith-based school, Desert Christian Academy, in delivering a 53-0 whipping.
Six players from Friday’s action made this week’s Gridiron Greats ballot.
As always, cast your votes at www.ivpressonline.com/gridirongreats.
The winner will be announced in Friday’s edition of the Imperial Valley Press.
Javier Conteras, Calexico
The senior running back tallied three rushing touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 36-6 win over Calipatria, including the first and last scores of the night.
Jose Devoux, Holtville
The junior running back broke out in a big way in the second half Friday against Yuma High School, reeling off TD runs of 45, 44 and 38 yards. Devoux finished the game with 206 rushing yards on 19 carries. He also spent most of the night in one-on-one coverage of Yuma's top receiver, Alex Mosqueda, and looked good doing it.
Joseph Enders Jr., Southwest
Enders, a senior wide-out, was a major weapon for the Eagles' passing attack in their win over Kofa. He logged four receptions for 102 yards and two scores (the Eagles had 137 passing yards total). He also factored on special teams, accumulating over 60 yards on punt returns.
Benji Alvarez, Southwest
The senior safety and wide-out had one of the Eagles' biggest Week 4 highlights with a more than 40-yard pick six. Alvarez also was a steady on contributor on offense. Operating out of the slot, he finished with 24 yards on the ground on three carries and 29 yards on catches, including a 10-yard TD grab.
Noe Saenz, Vincent Memorial
Saenz, a junior running back and wide receiver, rushed for more than 140 yards and three touchdowns against Desert Christian.
Blake Krigbaum, Brawley Union
The burly senior fullback did all he could in the Wildcats’ loss to Yuma Catholic, rushing for four of the team’s five TDs. Those runs included an impressive 60-yarder on Brawley's first play from scrimmage.
