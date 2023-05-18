Imperial High School Tiger Annika Lara attempts to make contact with the ball during a CIF SDS D-III softball playoff game against the Sage Creek Bobcats on Wednesday, May 17, in Imperial. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

The first-seeded Imperial Tigers shutout ninth-seeded Sage Creek by a score of 17-0 in the first round of the CIF San Diego Section D-III softball playoffs. The Tigers will remain at home, and host the winner of fourth-seeded Point Loma and twelfth-seeded Escondido Charter, on Friday, May 19.

The Tigers' are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. start to the game. Spectators interested in attending the games are strongly encouraged to check with host schools for the start time of each respective game.