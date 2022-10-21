The Southern Border Broadband Consortium (SBBC) will be hosting its second “Get Connected Day” Affordable Connectivity Program enrollment event this year on Saturday, October 22, at the Imperial Valley Business Resource Center (IVBRC) in Imperial. The SBBC will also be giving away Chromebook laptops to the community while supplies last, according to an SBBC press release.
Eligible households can get no-cost home internet through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program or ”ACP,” which “provides a monthly discount of up to $30 off home internet to qualifying families,” according to a related press release from the California Office of Education. Eligible families may also qualify for up to a $100 discount when buying a laptop or tablet from participating providers, according to an SBBC newsletter.
Eligible households include those enrolled in Lifeline, free or reduced school lunch, CalFresh, Medi-Cal, SSI, WIC, those who receive Pell Grants and households that meet the income limit.
“Get Connected Day” will start at 8 a.m. and go until 12 noon on Saturday at the IVBRC. The bilingual (Spanish and English) event will be held at the Imperial Valley Business Resource Center is located at 2415 Imperial Business Park Dr. Suite A, in Imperial.
