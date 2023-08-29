EL CENTRO - In 2022 when Crystal Cortez joined the Central High Spartan football staff as an assistant freshman coach, little did she know that after just one season she would be named the head varsity coach of the newly formed Spartan girls' flag football team.
“I coached the freshman boys last year and then the opportunity to coach flag came along and I took it,” Cortez said.
Already a member of the Central coaching staff, and uniquely involved in Spartan football, it would seem that bringing Cortez on as head flag coach was an astute decision by athletic director Josh Wise.
“I had observed her coaching and she had shared with the football staff that if flag ever became a high school sport she wanted to be part of that,” Wise said. “Knowing that was her goal and that surprisingly it came around within one year and it was an easy decision.”
For Cortez, the journey to becoming a varsity flag football coach began after she had graduated from Calexico High without having played, well, anything.
“I wasn’t into organized sports in high school... I was athletic but not on any teams,” Cortez said. “My younger sister Chelsea was playing on an Imperial Valley flag football team in Mexicali with some friends who had just graduated from Calexico and I was the oldest Viper.”
Cortez explained that while she first joined for the exercise, she quickly embraced the benefits of being a member of a team.
“I saw it as a way to exercise and then a way to bond and I found that sports was a way to build a community of friends,” Cortez said. “I also learned once I got the physical part of the game down, that I needed to understand the mental the part of game and I studied flag because I wanted to play smarter.”
Learning the game became a passion and when Cortez got her first opportunity to coach, she took it which led to an invitation to join the Central coaching staff.
“I got involved when I was working for IVROP at Central and I was invited to help coach as part of their annual Powder Puff game,” Cortez said. “While doing that I met Coach (David) Pena and we talked about football and he suggested that I coach freshman football.”
Pena’s suggestion somewhat took Cortez by surprise but also intrigued her at the same time.
“His suggestion came as a surprise to me as it is a male-dominated sport,” Cortez said. “Coach Pena said he recognized that I had an aptitude and a passion for the game and that he and the other coaches would form a community of support for me as a coach.”
Cortez accepted the challenge and became the 2022 freshman team’s receivers and defensive backs position coach.
“I feel that the players responded to me as a coach, not a female coach,” Cortez said. “I feel that was a reflection of how head coaches (David) Gloria and (Mini) Lopez interacted with me and they were great mentors.”
With the CIF-State declaring flag an official sport for 2023, Cortez brought both flag football and coaching experience to the head coaching position.
“I think my experience was one of the reasons I got the job and flag is different than tackle,” Cortez said. “For example, you have to move your hips to avoid a tackle and it takes more agility … it’s more a fluid game and less about physicality... but when you get the quarterback in the backfield it’s called a ‘sack’.”
Cortez as a flag coach may have an advantage over some of her peers but she also knows it’s new to most of those involved, something she easily relates to.
“There is this big learning curve, as some of our players have never played a team sport and I see them as me with a twenty-year gap,” Cortez said. “I hope that I am passing that on as well as having the team recognize that you have to be a team no matter what, not to judge or to blame your teammates but to respect each other and support each other.”
For her own supporting cast, Cortez turned to Central High swim coach Rebecca Corfman to lead the JV team.
“She has played some flag recreationally in college and she’s a Central alumnae and 100% Spartan,” Cortez said. “She especially brings experience to the program with the off-field part of coaching... fund-raising, eligibility, transportation...which is new to me but all a part of it.”
Overall, Wise notes that Cortez being head coach gives the Spartans flag players a great role model to help shape their program.
“We believe she’s the only female flag coach in the Valley and with her experiences and what she has learned we see her as inspiring the girls and helping them to succeed,” Wise said.
