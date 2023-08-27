VALLEY CENTER – On a night with a number of firsts, the Brawley Union High School Wildcat football team dominated on both sides of the ball, defeating the host Valley Center High Jaguars by a score of 14-0 here Friday night.
The victory was the first of the 2023 season for the Wildcats whose scheduled opening non-league game at Scripps Ranch High School last Saturday, August 19, was postponed until September 29 due to Tropical Storm Hillary.
It was also the first win for first-year Co-Head Coaches Rick Rubio and Ray Vandiver, the latter of whom played in the first-ever Brawley-Valley Center football games.
“I told the team that this was our first victory at this field,” Vandiver said. “I know that because I played in ‘98 when we beat them in Brawley and then we lost to them here in ‘99. We hadn’t won until tonight so it’s special.”
It was also a night that saw Brawley perhaps accomplish another first as the traditionally run-heavy Wildcats offense scored both their touchdowns on passes, while having two more would-be aerial touchdowns negated by penalties.
“The plan was to be balanced in terms of running and passing,” Vandiver said, “and our line is young and it took some time for them to get into the groove. Once they did (and) we could throw the ball, everyone got their confidence up and we got it going.”
What wasn’t a first for Brawley was seeing starting junior quarterback Matthew Gutierrez throwing touchdown passes as Gutierrez was pressed into service as quarterback for Brawley’s two 2022 CIF playoff games, throwing a 31-yard touchdown pass.
Gutierrez picked up where he left off, connecting on 17 of 29 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns.
“There was a different mindset in our offense it seems,” Gutierrez said. “I can check off of plays at the line of scrimmage and the receivers are looking for the ball on every play.”
Brawley’s first touchdown came on just such a play when Gutierrez found senior wide receiver Julian Daniloff with a 16-yard touchdown pass to give Brawley a 6-0 lead with 5:16 left before halftime.
“It was all about trust...,” Gutierrez said. “It was him making adjustments across the middle and on the first one I lead him and he just got to it ahead of the linebacker.”
Gutierrez would again connect with Daniloff for Brawley’s second score of the game, with 7:47 left in the game, this one a 39-yard bomb.
“On the first score, I ran dig route and I was near the middle of the field,” Daniloff said. “Matt made a great read and got me a ball I could catch. On the second I was on right side of the field and ran a post route and Matt again made a good read, and there was nothing but grass all around me.”
Overall, Gutierrez’s possession receiver was junior Brandon Porras. Porras made six catches for 47 yards with five of the six netting the Wildcats first downs, while senior halfback Zane Richards and junior fullback Matt Moreno combined for an average of 4.4 yards per carry.
Meanwhile, the Brawley defense pitched a rare shut-out in their debut for 2023.
“Our defense was exciting and we got some turnovers,” Rubio said. “It was our preparedness: this week we had good practices, the coaches had a good game plan and we have a way to go, but it was exciting tonight.”
The Wildcats’ defense made a number of key fourth-down stops against the Jags, being led by Moreno and junior free safety Roy Rosas with key interceptions.
“We don’t have any returning varsity defensive backs but we were in cover three, and Rosas read the quarterback and made the interception,” Rubio said.
On August 31, Brawley (1-0) will make its 2023 home debut at Warne Field on Thursday night as they host San Diego’s Canyon Hills High Rattlers (0-2), formerly Serra High, at 7:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.