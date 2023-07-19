BRAWLEY – After winning their opening game, the District-22 Under 10 All-Star Champion Brawley Little League dropped their next two games and were eliminated from the California Little League’s Western Regional Sectional Section 7 U-10 All-Star Tournament here at Volunteer Park.
The Brawley All-Stars opened tournament play on Saturday night, July 14, with a 5-2 victory over District 66’s Lemon Grove All-Stars before losing a winners bracket game on Sunday, July 15 to Sweetwater Valley by a score of 12-6.
Brawley’s Max Santana had a triple and a single, scoring two runs and driving in two runs, while Aiden Trujillo and Camila Urbano each had a hit, walked and each scored a run.
The loss put the Brawley U-10 All-Stars in the Section 7 U-10 All-Star Tournament’s consolation-bracket championship game on Monday night, July 17, against District 41’s Santee National All-Stars. Santee won by a score of 19-2 to eliminate Brawley.
