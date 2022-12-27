The Desert League football coaches recently met and selected the 2022 All Desert League Offensive and Defensive Football Teams.
And it should come as no surprise that the undefeated 2022 Desert League Champion Palo Verde High School Yellow Jackets captured fifteen All Desert League selections, including the Offensive and Defensive Players of Year and the Coach of the Year awards.
The Desert League Coach of the Year for 2021 was Palo Verde’s Wally Grant who led the Yellow Jackets to a 3-0 DL record, an overall season record of 9-1, four road game wins to the CIF San Diego Section Division IV Championship, finishing 13-2 after losing in the CIF State playoffs.
“It’s really a testament to my staff, they are the ones doing the yeoman’s work, day after day,” Grant said. “They work with the individual position players every day and then I take over on Friday night.”
The 2022 Desert League Championship was the second for Grant and the ‘Jackets after the CIF’s Southeastern Conference realigned Palo Verde from the Imperial Valley League to the DL in 2021.
“I’ve got the easy job and it really should be a Staff of the Year Award as they are really co-head coaches,” Grant said. “None of this would work if my staff hadn’t bought into our offense and defense schemes and our special teams which do a lot of different things … their buy-in and dedication is what has been important.”
Palo Verde led the 2022 Desert League’s All Offensive and Defensive First and Second teams with fifteen selections, headed by Offensive Player of the Year Markus Macon, and Defensive Player of the Year Xzavier Bejarano.
Grant had high praise for seniors Macon and Bejarano, both of whom have college scholarship offers.
“Markus ran for over 2,100 yards, scored over 30 touchdowns and is so deserving of all the accolades he is receiving," Grant said, noting that Macon has also been named to the All CIF San Diego Section team.
“Markus just wants to help the team win … he works hard on the field and in the classroom," Grant said. "He’s unselfish and extremely talented … he’s special because any handoff to him has the potential for being turned into a touchdown.”
Joining Macon on the 2022 All Desert League First Team were fellow seniors Carlos Gomez and Parker Loureio. Seniors Terrell Cross and Ty Phillips, juniors Phillip Maciel and Andrew Newton, and sophomore Jaydon Castillo were Second Team selections.
The Desert League’s second place Vincent Memorial Catholic High School (VMCHS) Scots, of Coach David Wong, had seniors Gabriel Guilin and Armando Apodaca, as well as junior Jacobo Elias, named to the 2022 First Team All Desert League Offense. VMCHS senior Marco Gastelum and sophomores Gabriel Tobias Duarte and Roberto Carranza were named to the Second Team.
The Holtville High School Vikings of coach Jason Turner took third place in the Desert League and had two All-DL First Team selections in seniors Austin Trevino and Zephan Duarte. Holtville senior Bentley Rothfleisch was a Second Team selection.
The Calipatria High School Hornets of coach Benny Carter-Martin had three seniors place on the All-DL First Team Offense: Alex Fernandez, Frank Zendejas and Abraham Barros. Calipat senior Austin Self and sophomore Dominic Hawk were Second Team selections.
Palo Verde’s Grant noted that Defensive Player of the Year Bejarano was also a special talent that allowed the Yellow Jackets to excel on defense.
“Xzavier is another unselfish team-player … he played what we call ‘whip-linebacker,’ which is a combination of the linebacker and safety positions,” Grant said. “When need an eight man in the box he comes up and when the other team plays a spread offense, he drops back.”
Grant spent most of his coaching career at the high school and community college level in Orange County prior to taking over in Blythe four years ago. Grant said he appreciates Bejarano’s talents.
“Xzavier’s the last one in position before the snap and it takes a special person because it takes intelligent and athletic ability and talent to read the keys,” Grant said. “There are years when I can’t run this defense … but he’s been one of the key components and why we’ve had success on this side of the ball.”
Bejarano was joined on the 2022 All Desert League Defense First Team by fellow Palo Verde seniors Jonathan Crowe, Ian Maciel and Rio Albanez, while Landon Salazar, Gabe Dagnino and Kyle Rivas were Second Team All-DL selections.
Vincent Memorial placed three seniors on the All Desert League First Team Defense in Gabriel Gonzales, Andre Rodriguez and Jesus Alonso Hurtado, while Scots named tot he All-DL Second Team include senior Andre Estrella, junior Esteban Turner and sophomore Lucio Ascolani.
Holtville was represented on the All Desert League Defensive First Team by seniors Alexis Roldan and Daniel Ledesma as well as junior Fermin Velarde. Holtville defenders senior Chad Goodsell, junior Bryce Buscaglia and sophomore Smith Hilfiker were Second Team selections.
Calipatria’s All Desert League First Team Defense selection was senior Andrew Penson, while Calipat's Second Team defensive selections included senior Daniel Sepulveda and sophomore Jordan Potter.
The 2022 Desert League’s Kicker of the Year was Palo Verde senior Joshua Perez.
