The Imperial Valley League football season came down to a race between three teams and each of them were represented on the 2022 All IVL Team by Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards.
The IVL Champion Central Union High School was represented by Offensive Player of the Year Charlie Sullivan. Second-place finisher Brawley Union High School's Jon Self earned the Coach of the Year award.
The IVL’s third-place Imperial High was represented by Defensive Player of the Year Zack Ray and Kicker of the Year Ethan Gonzalez.
“It is nice to have your peers recognize you and appreciate what they see that our team has accomplished,” Self said.
Self, who is the dean of IVL coaches and the Southeastern Conference’s representative to the CIF’s Football Coaches Committee, acknowledges that he is probably more critical of his coaching than the coaches who oppose him.
“I evaluate myself and my staff after every season and we hold ourselves to a high standard; and it’s difficult for us to reach the standards because it’s high and I raise the bar every year,” Self said. “I am always driven to work harder to improve the program.”
Central senior Charlie Sullivan earned the 2022 All IVL Offensive Player of the Year honors by combining the break-away speed of an elite halfback with the raw power and tackle-breaking of a fullback, along with the hands of a wide-receiver.
Knowing he would be an important part of a potent offense, Sullivan came into the 2021 season prepared.
“Last year during track it wasn’t so much about track but to gain strength and stamina and speed, because I knew they were going to give me the ball (in football),” Sullivan said, who was also an All IVL First Team Defense selection. “So I went into the year ready for that and I also worked on my ability to catch the football. This year I averaged about 17-yards after the catch.”
Sullivan worked on football while competing in basketball and track as he has for the past four years, including metaling at the CIF San Diego Section Masters Track Meet in the 200-meter dash and in the 4x100m and 4x400m, where he ran anchor.
“I’ve played three sports for four years and they all work towards one another,” Sullivan said, who recently signed a scholarship offer to attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo this fall. “Right now, I’m working on my explosiveness, and I’ll keep on playing, running and training for Cal Poly.”
Joining Sullivan on the 2022 All IVL First Team Offense was sophomore Sergio Garcia and seniors Brennen Havens and Damian Rodriguez. Second Team honors went to Central’s senior Gavin Marini and Eli Osuna as well as junior Arturo Estrada.
For Brawley, All IVL First Team offensive selections were seniors Tanner Carranza, Ethan Gutierrez, Mehkye Washington and Bryan Porras. Second Team honors went to senior Julius Diaz.
Imperial was represented on the 2021 All IVL First Team by senior Aiden Shields. The Tigers had four Second Team selections including seniors Zach Ray, Seth Shaw and Christopher Tiernan, as well as junior Jose Apodaca.
The 2021 All IVL team included three players from Calexico High School: seniors Zeus Pradis and Mario Arrendondo, and Second Team member senior Nicholas Leon. Southwest High School had two Second Team offensive selections in juniors Logan Jungers and Enrique Cervantes.
Imperial’s Ray was named the IVL’s Defensive Player of the Year, headlining an especially stellar group of defensive players for the 2021 season.
Ray, a senior linebacker and tight end for the Tigers, along with Sullivan, were two of six players be named to both the 2021 All IVL Offensive and Defensive teams.
“I’m a defensive player first,” Ray said. “My junior year all I played was defense, but especially earlier this season. Because of injuries, I would play both ways.”
Ray, who plays baseball but is weighting several college football scholarship offers for next season, made his impact on the Tigers' defense where he played with passion.
“In IVL I was mostly playing linebacker and I love it,” Ray said. “I like to be able to influence the game, my mindset is to stop the other team.”
Ray is joined on the 2021 All IVL First Team by fellow seniors Shaw and Shields. Imperial senior Devin Meza juniors Ethan Reeves and Joell Villa-Campos were also named to the Second Team.
Brawley is represented by five first-team All IVL Defensive selections, including seniors Daniel Camillo, Jr., William Enders and Washington, junior Chris Camillo, and sophomore Mathew Gutierrez.
Central’s All IVL First Team selections include seniors Sullivan and Skylar Cook and sophomore Jared Martin. Seniors Jacob De La Rosa, Rudy Lizaola and Estrada where selected to the Second Team for the Spartans.
The 2021 All IVL Second Team also included Calexico seniors Ishmel Burgess, Diego Gurrola, and Troy Marin. Southwest junior Enrique Cervantes and sophomore Julian Lopez were also named to the All IVL Second Team.
