The 2023 CIF San Diego Section All Southeastern Conference wrestling teams represent a departure from previous teams as the selection process this year focused only on league meet matches.
Originally, the then All Desert Valley League Team was determined by the winner of the Desert Valley League Meet, which also determined who would represent the Desert Valley League at the CIF team and individual tournament.
More recently, wrestlers were selected to the All Imperial High School Valley Team based on what coaches called a wrestlers’ "total body of work," which included the Imperial High School Valley League dual matches as well as with how wrestlers did over the entire season, including tournaments and CIF divisional and individual competition.
Following a vote of the coaches this month, the criteria for 2023 involved evaluating wrestlers in the various weight classes solely on the results of their respective Imperial High School Valley League or Desert Valley League matches.
All Southeastern Conference Girls Wrestling Teams
Imperial High School Valley League Wrestler of the Year: Delarie Juarez (Brawley Union High School)
Imperial High School Valley League Coach of the Year: Ray Leon (Brawley Union High School)
Desert League Wrestler of the Year: Hayden DeLong (Southwest High School El Centro)
Desert League Coach of the Year: Lionel Cordova (Southwest High School El Centro)
IMPERIAL VALLEY LEAGUE
103 – Jaylee Cazares (Senior, Brawley Union High School)
108 – Mia Navarro (Junior, Holtville High School)
113 – Mary Santana (Senior, Brawley Union High School)
118 – Jocelyn Mendez (Junior, Brawley Union High School)
123 – Lauren Zaragoza (Freshman, Brawley Union High School)
128 – Aeisha Ortiz (Sophomore, Brawley Union High School)
133 – Delarie Juarez (Sophomore, Brawley Union High School)
139 – Savannah Gomez (Senior, Brawley Union High School)
145 – Anjolie Fernandez (Sophomore, Imperial High School)
152 – Aubrei Beltran (Junior, Central Union High School)
162 – Sydney Trevino (Freshman, Holtville High School)
172 – Elah Castro (Sophomore, Holtville High School)
191 – Myla Mora (Junior, Central Union High School)
235 – Sevyn Diaz (Senior, Brawley Union High School)
DESERT LEAGUE
103 – Mia Del Castillo (Junior, Southwest High School El Centro)
108 – Isis Dominguez (Senior, Calexico High School)
113 – Amanda Ramirez (Freshman, Southwest High School El Centro)
118 – Aracely Sanchez (Junior, Southwest High School El Centro)
123 – Nicole Ibarra (Freshman, Calexico High School)
128 – Samira Zatarain (Freshman, Southwest High School El Centro)
133 – Hayden DeLong (Senior, Southwest High School El Centro)
139 – Aubrey Wells (Sophomore, Calipatria)
145 – Alyanna Aguirre (Freshman, Southwest High School El Centro)
152 – Emily Beltran (Sophomore, Calipatria)
162 – Lliana Gomez (Freshman, Southwest High School El Centro)
172 – Arely Garcia (Junior, Southwest High School El Centro)
191 – Karen Molina (Sophomore, Southwest High School El Centro)
235 – Makayla DeLong (Sophomore, Southwest High School El Centro)
All Southeastern Conference Boys Wrestling Teams
Imperial Valley League Wrestler of the Year: Robert Platt (Brawley Union High School)
Imperial Valley League Coach of the Year: Sawyer Smith (Brawley Union High School)
Desert League Wrestler of the Year: Anthony Molina (Southwest High School El Centro)
Desert League Coach of the Year: Ian John (Palo Verde High School)
Imperial High School VALLEY LEAGUE
108 – Fernando Rivera (Sophomore, Holtville High School)
115 – Ricardo Ortiz (Freshman, Imperial High School)
122 – Anthony Tamay (Junior, Brawley Union High School)
128 – Evan Velez (Sophomore, Brawley Union High School)
134 – Karim Allal (Senior, Brawley Union High School)
140 – Izak Barragan (Sophomore, Imperial High School)
147 – Josh Enriquez (Senior, Holtville High School)
154 – Andrew Ramirez (Senior, Brawley Union High School)
162 – Seth Iten (Junior, Holtville High School)
172 – Matt Gutierrez (Sophomore, Brawley Union High School)
184 – Adan Avila (Freshman, Imperial High School)
197 – Robert Platt (Junior, Brawley Union High School)
222 – David Martinez (Senior, Brawley Union High School)
287 – Julius Diaz (Senior, Brawley Union High School)
DESERT LEAGUE
108 – David Munoz (Freshman, Southwest High School El Centro)
115 – Rudy Moreno (Freshman, Palo Verde High School)
122 – Diego Villa (Freshman, Southwest High School El Centro)
128 – Aydan Cavasoz (Sophomore, Palo Verde High School)
134 – Esteban Esquer (Senior, Calexico High School)
140 – Roy Eddy (Sophomore, Palo Verde High School)
147 – Justin Ayala (Junior, Southwest High School El Centro)
154 – Trajan Smith (Sophomore, Palo Verde High School)
162 – Danny Carter (Sophomore, Palo Verde High School)
172 – David Velasco (Senior, Palo Verde High School)
184 – Jorge Soto (Senior, Southwest High School El Centro)
197 – Alonso Hernandez (Sophomore, Palo Verde High School)
222 – Christopher Nunez (Freshmen, Calexico High School)
287 – Anthony Molina (Senior, Southwest High School El Centro)
