IMPERIAL VALLEY – In a year of firsts for basketball teams in the Southeastern Conference of the CIF San Diego Section, the 2023 All-Imperial Valley and Desert League Boys and Girls Basketball teams and players and coaches also saw a number of first time awards.
Leading the firsts was Central Union High boys basketball Coach Deon Stanton being named the Imperial Valley League’s boys Coach of the Year in his first season as the Spartans' head coach.
Prior to being named as Central’s head coach, Stanton spent eleven years as an assistant varsity coach to David Milan at Imperial High School before becoming an assistant at Central around the time he retired from the California Department of Corrections.
“I felt like this was the time I could do a lot more things with the extra time and going forward I could develop a program at Central,” said Stanton, whose Spartans boys hoopsters won the 2023 IVL boys title. “We had our ups and downs this season but we emphasized communication and they picked it up.”
Stanton was pleased to be recognized by his peers.
“It’s about the program … and I would take a couple of CIF wins instead of an award for myself,” Stanton said. “But really, it’s the other coaches telling me I’m doing my job, and that’s gratifying.”
While Stanton may not be concerned about winning more COY awards, he is looking forward to coaching a Central program that includes many talented young players, including sophomore Jared Martin, who earned the IVL Player of the Year award.
“Jared has so much God-given ability and he knows how to use it,” Stanton said. “Jared moves well on the court, and it’s a matter of fitting in everyone around him and to have him use his teammates, and he has bought into it. …we have some other players coming back and I’m looking forward to them too,” the Coach of the Year said.
Joining Martin on the All-IVL 2023 boys First Team is senior teammate Jacob Vargas, Calexico High School seniors Andres Tabarez and Landon Blaisdell, and Brawley Union High School junior Domanic Vallejo.
Named to the All-IVL boys Second Team were four seniors: Central’s Seth Johnson, Calexico’s Cesar Castro, Southwest’s Jacob Kim and Palo Verde’s Jonny Crowe, as well as sophomore Rane Reeves of Brawley Union High.
The 2023 All-Desert League Boys Basketball Teams was centered around the Desert League and CIF SDS Division IV champion Imperial High School, which garnered both the Coach of the Year in veteran Tiger mentor David Milan and Player of the Year in junior David Scariano.
“All around it was a special season for us and it was great to have two first teamers and two second teamers,” Milan said, noting it was the first CIF boys basketball title in Imperial history. "Never enough, we made a case for Gio, and he definitely deserves consideration positions, and he's young."
For Milan, who has been named COY before in his over twenty years of coaching, the award is about many things.
“For me, it's first about the players … they make the Coaches of the Year,” Milan said, turning his attention to his assistant coaches, Sergio Rubio and Pat and Matt Montalvo.
“Then it’s about the assistants," Milan said. "…I oversee the planning but they were there every practice and putting in their inputs to our success on offense and defense … I had a great team and I surrounded myself with great coaches.”
While Imperial junior Jared Nixon was a stalwart of the 2022 Tiger boys team and an All-Desert League selection, fellow junior Scariano appeared to bust on to the scene this season, leading the team in scoring with a 22.4 points-per-game average, also earning Athlete of the Week from this newspaper thanks to a single-game 40-point total this season.
“David’s freshman season was the COVID-shortened one and he didn’t play much, and last season he broke a bone in his foot and missed most of the season,” Milan said.
“He has been around and I've known about him since (his) fifth grade, but this is the first year people have really seen him," the DL Coach of the Year said. "We knew his potential and David puts in the work, including playing with a travel team in San Marcos.”
The 2023 All-Desert League First Team includes four juniors: Imperial’s Scariano and Nixon, who are joined by Vincent Memorial Catholic High junior Francisco "Pancho" Perez-Tejada, and Calipatria High junior Noah Spence. Vincent Memorial senior Raul Villareal also made the All-DL First Team.
The All-Desert League Second Team selections include Imperial sophomore Jacob Milan and Tiger freshman Giovanni Robles, Vincent Memorial senior Armando Apodaca, Holtville High senior Angel Perez, and Calipatria sophomore Caleb Spence.
