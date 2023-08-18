Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 80F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 74F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Windy with showers and thundershowers likely. Potential for flooding rains. High 82F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90%.