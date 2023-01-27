Athlete of the Week: Adam Avila

Imperial High School wrestler Adam Avila (26-2) placed first in the 182-pound division in the Jaguar Classic at the Segerstrom boys wrestling tournament over the weekend. Avila’s first place finish added 31 points to the Tigers second place overall team finish.
Avila took on Adriann Arzaluz from Segerstrom, winning the first place match by fall in 1:30.
Avila won his first two matches by falls and headed into the semi-final after defeating Kharlin Tizeno from Jordan High School in the quarterfinal. Avila faced Zackery Leon from Apple Valley in the semi-final and won by a major decision.
Earlier this month, Avila earned the Upper Weight tournament Most Valuable Player at the Juan Enriquez Memorial Wrestling Tournament.
Avila attributes much of his success this season to the coaches who have continuously pushed him to be better at his craft.
Name: Adam Avila
Sport: Wrestling
Age: 15
Grade: 9
School: Imperial High School
Class: Physical Education
Pastime: I love sleeping.
Drink: Chocolate Milk
Professional Sport team(s): Las Vegas Raiders
Professional Athlete(s): Wrestler Gable Steveson
Person(s) that inspires you: My dad
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete I strive to improve myself and become the best I can be. I want to prove to myself and all the doubters that I am better than what they say."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memories from this season are hanging out with teammates, and winning was really fun. I got to experience a lot of great memories being with my team and I hope that there is more to be made with them."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goals include placing at state this year. I'm not done yet and I'm still working towards my goal. Everyday I have to work harder and harder to get to where I need to be."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“Next I have CIF and Masters coming up. If I manage to place top 4 at Masters I will have qualified for state, but there is still a lot of work ahead."
