Athlete of the Week: Aimee Montes

Holtville High School Viking Aimee Montes has made a splash this season in swim with her most notable stroke being freestyle.
Montes is not only fast but has the stamina to go the distance in the 500 Freestyle event. She was able to solidify her best long-distance times at the Ben Hedberg Invitational, ending with a time of 2 minutes and four seconds in the 200 free event and a time of 5 minutes and 31 seconds in the 500 free event.
The Viking had her best 50-meter freestyle time at the south end of the Valley in Calexico, finishing the in 27.72 seconds. Montes currently boasts a personal best of 57.82 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle event.
Name: Aimee Montes
Sport: Swimming
Age: 16
Grade: 10
School: Holtville High School
Class: Math
Pastime: Cooking and baking
Drink: Arizona mango tea
Professional athlete(s): Swimmer Katie Ledecky
Professional sports team(s): NBA's Los Angeles Lakers
Person(s) that inspires you: "My family inspires me to keep showing up and give it my all, even when I feel like I am not making any progress, because in the end everything will pay off."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete I am motivated by a traumatic accident I experienced. The doctor told me I wouldn't be able to walk much less swim for a couple of years. My recovery along with being able to swim again motivated me to give it my all and see where all my hard work could take me."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memory from the season so far includes going to practice with my friends, messing around, and having a good time. I also like (swim) meets because my friends and I love encouraging each other when one of us is competing."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goals as an athlete are to improve my time at CIF. I feel like I can accomplish this by working hard and going to all my practices."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, I will be attending a national competition in Guadalajara. I am excited to see and compete with my old teammates."
