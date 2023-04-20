Central Union High School Spartan Alana Ortiz is bounding into the spring season with her personal best.
Over the weekend, the Spartan set three personal records in the high jump and hurdles events.
Ortiz finished first overall in the high jump event at the Jaguar Invitational with a jump of five feet. According to Spartans Head Coach David Hernandez, Ortiz’s performance in the high jump puts her an inch away from breaking a CUHS female high jump record.
Ortiz added a second place finish in the 300-meter hurdles event with a personal best of 49.43 seconds. The Spartan also competed in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing first in her heat and seventh overall, with a personal best of 18.12 seconds.
Name: Alana Ortiz
Sport: Track and Field
Age: 16
Grade: 10
School: Central Union High School
Class: Principles of Biomedical Science
Pastime: "I like to rollerblade and listen to music when I get the chance."
Drink: Pink lemonade
Professional athlete(s): Baseball player Kike Hernandez, tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, Runners Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sydney McLaughlin
Professional sports team(s): MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers
Person(s) that inspires you: "My family inspires me because they are all strong individuals who care, support, and push me to do my best in everything I do."
What motivates you as an athlete?
“As an athlete, I am motivated by the competition that comes with the sport. I always want to try to win and better myself by beating my personal records."
What are your favorite memories from this season?
“My favorite memory from the season so far includes all the bus rides with my teammates; the environment is always fun and a good time. There was also an invitational at Mesa College where I finally ran below 50 seconds. That was a great moment because it had been something I was hoping to accomplish earlier in the season, so when it finally happened I just felt so overwhelmed with joy."
What goals did/do you have as an athlete? Do you feel like you achieved them?
“My goals as an athlete are to continue to get better at what I do. Specifically for track, to win in IVLs and break the school records for the events I compete in. This includes the 300- and 100-meter hurdles, high jump, and long jump. I have not yet achieved these goals because my personal records aren’t there yet. I don’t think I have reached my full potential as an athlete but by working out and training more, I think that by next year these goals will be achieved."
What comes next for you in your athletic career?
“As of right now, after high school I’d like to continue to compete in track and field at whichever college I attend."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.